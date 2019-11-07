‘Bigfoot is missing!’: Police need help tracking down huge statue in Florida

Send this page to someone via email

Florida police are on the hunt for whoever nabbed an eight-foot, 300-pound Bigfoot statue outside a furniture store last month.

Boynton Beach police took to social media on Wednesday to share an image of the large Sasquatch in hopes the public could help with retrieving the missing statue.

“#Bigfoot is missing! Someone stole the 8-foot, 300-pound Sasquatch statue from in front of Mattress Monsterz last month,” the tweet reads.

“If you’ve seen it, know who has it or where we can find it, call Det. Danielle Whitefield at 561-732-8116 or @CrimeStoppersPB at 800-458-TIPS.”

The massive sculpture was reportedly part of a Halloween display outside the furniture store. It’s been part of the store’s identity for years, owner Anthony Ciulla said.

“That was our mascot for many years, and someone just came up and pulled it out of the ground,” he told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “It was bolted down, and they just walked away with it.”

A Twitter user shared a photograph of the outside of the store with all its decorations, save for the missing Bigfoot sculpture.

The decoration was meant to help attract people to the store, Ciulla said.

“It’s important for us because we have very little traffic over here so anything we can do to turn heads at our store for attention is so important,” he explained.

Ciulla said he only noticed Bigfoot was missing when he went to take down part of the display. The store has cameras, but Ciulla said the footage only goes back a few weeks and that the alleged theft happened before that.

“We have so many decorations up I didn’t even catch it was missing until it was too late,” he said.

Ciulla added that whoever stole Bigfoot would have needed help.

“What are you going to do with this gorilla? I know they’re not going to put it in their house unless they have vaulted ceilings because this thing is so big it’s going to hit the ceiling,” he told the Sun Sentinel.

Twitter users are having a field day with the story. One person wrote: “Pretty sure I caught a glimpse of him in Yosemite.”

Another tweeted: “He went home.”

Another Twitter user jokingly implicated self-proclaimed Bigfoot believer Jason Pennington, co-host of South Florida’s KVJ Morning Show, writing: “Where were you on the night in question?”

The police department shared more information in a Facebook post, writing that they believe the statue was stolen sometime between Oct. 6 and 13.

“The owner reported the theft to us on Oct. 20. Unfortunately, there is no video surveillance of the theft,” the post reads.

“Obviously, it took more than one person to steal the statue, which is valued at $3,000. It’s not exactly the easiest thing to hide.”

