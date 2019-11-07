Menu

Crime

Shots reportedly fired at home in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 8:12 am
Toronto police are investigating reports of shots fired in the city's north end on Wednesday night.
Toronto police are investigating reports of shots fired in the city's north end on Wednesday night. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in the city’s north end on Wednesday night.

Police tweeted at around 9:45 p.m. that officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, just south of Finch Avenue West.

Investigators said shots were fired at a house, damaging the home, and the suspects were reportedly seen fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed in a white car.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

There are no suspect descriptions as of Thursday morning.

