Shots reportedly fired at home in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in the city’s north end on Wednesday night.
Police tweeted at around 9:45 p.m. that officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, just south of Finch Avenue West.
Investigators said shots were fired at a house, damaging the home, and the suspects were reportedly seen fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed in a white car.
Police said there were no reported injuries.
There are no suspect descriptions as of Thursday morning.
