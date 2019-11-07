Shots reportedly fired at home in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in the city’s north end on Wednesday night.

Police tweeted at around 9:45 p.m. that officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, just south of Finch Avenue West.

Investigators said shots were fired at a house, damaging the home, and the suspects were reportedly seen fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed in a white car.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

There are no suspect descriptions as of Thursday morning.

SHOOTING:

Grandravine Dr + Jane St

– Suspects in a white car

– Shooting into a house

– Damage to house

– No reported injuries

– Car seen fleeing at high rate of speed

– Police o/s

– Investigating#GO2149027

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 7, 2019

