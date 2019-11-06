Menu

Traffic

Man dead, woman injured after Highway 1 crash between Bassano and Brooks

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 11:07 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 11:18 pm
Alberta RCMP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 1 between Bassano and Brooks on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Alberta RCMP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 1 between Bassano and Brooks on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Global News

A man died and a woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash between Bassano and Brooks in southern Alberta on Wednesday.

RCMP said a truck pulling a horse trailer was heading west on Highway 1 when it collided with a tow truck stopped on the side of the road at around 2:40 p.m.

Police said the tow truck had lights flashing and was on a separate call.

The driver of the truck, an 83-year-old man from Olds, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. A 73-year-old woman, the passenger, was taken by HALO Air Ambulance to a Calgary hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There was a horse in the trailer at the time of the crash, and police said it wasn’t injured and was reported OK.

The tow truck operators were not injured, RCMP said.

Slow down, move over: Tow truck operators ask Alberta drivers to consider their safety
Slow down, move over: Tow truck operators ask Alberta drivers to consider their safety

Westbound lanes of traffic were rerouted to Highway 36, police said, adding that the scene was cleared at 6 p.m.

Roads were icy at the time of the collision, officers said.

The crash is under investigation.

