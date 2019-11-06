Man dead, woman injured after Highway 1 crash between Bassano and Brooks

Send this page to someone via email

A man died and a woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash between Bassano and Brooks in southern Alberta on Wednesday.

RCMP said a truck pulling a horse trailer was heading west on Highway 1 when it collided with a tow truck stopped on the side of the road at around 2:40 p.m.

Police said the tow truck had lights flashing and was on a separate call.

The driver of the truck, an 83-year-old man from Olds, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. A 73-year-old woman, the passenger, was taken by HALO Air Ambulance to a Calgary hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There was a horse in the trailer at the time of the crash, and police said it wasn’t injured and was reported OK.

The tow truck operators were not injured, RCMP said.

Westbound lanes of traffic were rerouted to Highway 36, police said, adding that the scene was cleared at 6 p.m.

Roads were icy at the time of the collision, officers said.

The crash is under investigation.