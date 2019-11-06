Special weather statement issued for GTA ahead of Thursday morning commute

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area ahead of Thursday morning’s commute, warning of “hazardous driving conditions at times.”

Wednesday’s statement came ahead of forecast snowfall overnight.

“A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation tonight into Thursday morning,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues snow squall watch for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale

“Precipitation is expected to begin as rain and then change over to light snow overnight or early Thursday morning. Falling temperatures through the morning may also cause roads to become icy or slippery.”

The weather agency said the overnight low in Toronto was forecast to be 0 C.

Story continues below advertisement

The forecast for Thursday called for a high of 3 C, noting periods of snow would end in the morning.

There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries and the local amount of snow should be two centimetres.