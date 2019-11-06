Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

“Historic” drop in price expected at Metro Vancouver gas pumps Thursday

By Robyn Crawford Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 8:03 pm
A gas pump is pictured in North Vancouver on April 17, 2019 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
A gas pump is pictured in North Vancouver on April 17, 2019 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

After Metro Vancouver saw record-highs at the gas pumps this year, the region could finally see some relief on Thursday.

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague says the price at the pump should drop 10 cents a litre Thursday, with another five cent drop on Friday.

“A lot of gas stations Friday morning should see $138.9,” he said.

“Of course we know here in Metro Vancouver a lot of gas stations by the evening like to set some of those retail margins. It wouldn’t surprise me to see some of those stations at or just under $1.30 for the weekend.”

READ MORE: ‘Avoid filling up’: Gas prices spike in Metro Vancouver

McTeague calls it historic.

“It is such a large amount, 15 cents in just two days. I can’t remember a time that I’ve seen prices drop like that.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says the reason is simple. Prices are just normalizing after a supply crunch in October.

“Much of that supply crunch has dissipated and now what we’re really looking at is prices getting back to normal.”

READ MORE: B.C. gas price inquiry: No collusion, but unexplained price difference costing $490M per year

It comes after a rocky year at the pumps for Metro Vancouver.

In April, the region saw an all-time high of $172.9.

The record-breaking price was blamed on refinery closures along the west coast.

VancouverMetro VancouverBCGas PricesCarsGasCarDan McTeaguePricesGas pricepricePetroleumPumpsGas Pumps
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.