Suspicious package substance non-hazardous at Saskatoon Walmart

Shoppers were permitted to exit a Walmart after an unknown substance was deemed no risk to public safety, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

A suspicious package was reported by the Saskatoon Police Service at roughly 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency crews, including hazmat and decontamination units, were sent to the Walmart at 225 Betts Ave. The affected area was confined to the back shipping and receiving room.

As a precaution, two employees and two police officers were placed into isolation.

Police restricted entry to the building and all customers who had been shopping at the time were not permitted to leave, the fire department said.

Available information had indicated the possibility of a hazardous substance in the package, according to fire officials.

Tests conducted by hazmat crews produced negative results and it was confirmed to be non-hazardous.

All four placed into isolation were released and all customers were allowed to leave the building.

No injuries were reported.

The matter has been left in the hands of Saskatoon police.