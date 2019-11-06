Florida man accused of groping Disney princess during family photo op

Send this page to someone via email

A Florida man has been arrested on allegations that he groped a cast member dressed as a Disney princess on Saturday, during a photo op alongside his wife at Walt Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom.

Brian Sherman, 51, faces a battery charge in connection with the incident, which happened Saturday afternoon at the Disney resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Sherman and his wife were sitting on either side of the woman for a photo op at the time, according to an affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Sherman told the woman that she was his favourite Disney character, then he put his arm around her and cupped her breast through the “thin skin-tight fabric” of her costume, according to the affidavit.

The alleged victim was unable to move before the unwanted touching occurred, her co-workers told police. The touch lasted for three or four seconds, the affidavit says.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the woman’s co-workers noticed the move and directed Sherman to move his hand, according to the affidavit. The alleged victim was crying when Sherman left the room.

The woman’s co-workers quickly referred the matter to police, and the photographer turned over the pictures to help identify the suspect.

“Orange County Sheriff’s Office was on site and immediately stepped in, and this is now a law enforcement matter,” The Walt Disney Co. told NBC News in a statement.

“Everyone should feel safe at work, and we encourage Cast Members to come forward in any uncomfortable situation.”

The alleged victim’s Disney character was redacted from the police report.

Many Disney princesses are shown in this image from “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” From left: Jasmine, Snow White, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Vanellope, Elsa, Moana, Anna, Belle, Rapunzel, Aurora (foreground), Tiana (tiara). Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Sherman is registered as a sex offender in Florida’s law enforcement database. He was convicted in 1991 of sexual battery by an adult on a victim under the age of 12, records show.

Story continues below advertisement

Sherman has not responded to multiple outlets’ requests for comment.

—With files from The Associated Press