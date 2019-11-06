Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged in Ontario drug trafficking investigation

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 2:57 pm
Ontario Provincial Police say they seized firearms, cocaine, and cash following an investigation which culminated with two arrests Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019.
Ontario Provincial Police say they seized firearms, cocaine, and cash following an investigation which culminated with two arrests Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019. OPP/Handout

A 24-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a slew of firearms and drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers seized 22 grams of cocaine, Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms in the north end of Kenora on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man busted with over $300,000 in guns

The estimated street value of the drugs is around $2,200.

Dalton Saari and 21-year-old Kayla Carlson, of Kenora, were arrested Tuesday in Kenora.

The pair are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Ontario drug traffickingOrganized Crime Enforcement BureauKenora drug traffickingOPP drug investigationWinnipeg guns and drugsWinnipeg man drug traffickingWinnipeg man guns and drugs
