Winnipeg man charged in Ontario drug trafficking investigation

A 24-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a slew of firearms and drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers seized 22 grams of cocaine, Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms in the north end of Kenora on Tuesday.

The estimated street value of the drugs is around $2,200.

Dalton Saari and 21-year-old Kayla Carlson, of Kenora, were arrested Tuesday in Kenora.

The pair are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

