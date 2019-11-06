Menu

Fire

Carman church fire suspicious, say Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 1:58 pm
RCMP are investigating a fire at a church in Carman.
RCMP are investigating a fire at a church in Carman. RCMP/Handout

Police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious fire at a church in Carman.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at the church on 1st Street NW around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire was found and contained to the church’s nursery room.

READ MORE: Parents outraged after Manitoba school vice-principal asks to see kids’ underwear waistbands

Police say the circumstances surrounding the fire are suspicious and Pembina Valley RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

An estimate on damage was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-822-4476 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

