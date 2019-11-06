Carman church fire suspicious, say Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious fire at a church in Carman.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at the church on 1st Street NW around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire was found and contained to the church’s nursery room.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the fire are suspicious and Pembina Valley RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

An estimate on damage was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-822-4476 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On Nov 4, Pembina Valley #rcmpmb responded to a fire at a church on 1st Street NW in Carman. The fire was contained to the nursery room within the church. RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate. Have info? Call RCMP at 204-822-4476. pic.twitter.com/h84sTZM3XI — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 6, 2019

