Edmonton Oilers set for showdown with defending Stanley Cup champs

The top two teams in the Western Conference square off Wednesday night at Rogers Place when the Edmonton Oilers host the St. Louis Blues.
The Blues, who won the Stanley Cup in the spring, are 10-3-3 and have won five straight. The Oilers are 10-4-2.
“The defending champs, there’s a little more aura around the game,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said.
“You have to go out and make sure your work ethic is in place, the details of the game are in place, because you know the other team is going to have them.”
“They’re physical. They’re a hard team, a heavy team, but they have the skill to go with it,” Oilers forward James Neal said.
The Oilers are 0-2-1 against the Central Division this season. Their expected lineup is:
Draisaitl – McDavid – Kassian
Neal – Nugent-Hopkins – Kassian
Jurco – Haas – Chiasson
Khaira – Cave – P. Russell
Klefbom – K. Russell
Nurse – Bear
Manning – Benning
Smith
Catch the Oilers and Blues on 630 CHED with the Face-Off Show at 5 p.m. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.
