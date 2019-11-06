Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers set for showdown with defending Stanley Cup champs

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 6, 2019 1:02 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent Edmonton Oilers video.

The top two teams in the Western Conference square off Wednesday night at Rogers Place when the Edmonton Oilers host the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues, who won the Stanley Cup in the spring, are 10-3-3 and have won five straight. The Oilers are 10-4-2.

READ MORE: Sam Gagner latest player to get shot with Edmonton Oilers’ stars

“The defending champs, there’s a little more aura around the game,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said.

“You have to go out and make sure your work ethic is in place, the details of the game are in place, because you know the other team is going to have them.”

St. Louis Blues surprise a superfan with her own Stanley Cup ring
St. Louis Blues surprise a superfan with her own Stanley Cup ring

“They’re physical. They’re a hard team, a heavy team, but they have the skill to go with it,” Oilers forward James Neal said.

READ MORE: Coyotes earn overtime win over Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers are 0-2-1 against the Central Division this season. Their expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Kassian

Neal – Nugent-Hopkins – Kassian

Jurco – Haas – Chiasson

Khaira – Cave – P. Russell

Klefbom – K. Russell

Nurse – Bear

Manning – Benning

Smith

Catch the Oilers and Blues on 630 CHED with the Face-Off Show at 5 p.m. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.

