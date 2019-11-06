Man charged with impaired driving following Hwy. 28 crash: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Douro-Dummer Township man faces impaired driving charges following a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 28 northeast of Peterborough on Tuesday.

Peterborough County OPP say the collision occurred around 5 p.m. in Douro-Dummer Township. Officers found the uninjured driver and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Andrew Leclerc, 48, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug

Operation while impaired- blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 4.

