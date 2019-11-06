Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with impaired driving following Hwy. 28 crash: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 2:58 pm
OPP say a Douro-Dummer Township man has been charged with impaired driving following a crash on Hwy. 28 on Tuesday.
OPP say a Douro-Dummer Township man has been charged with impaired driving following a crash on Hwy. 28 on Tuesday. Don Mitchell / Global News Ontario

A Douro-Dummer Township man faces impaired driving charges following a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 28 northeast of Peterborough on Tuesday.

Peterborough County OPP say the collision occurred around 5 p.m. in Douro-Dummer Township. Officers found the uninjured driver and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charge 3 with impaired driving over the weekend

Andrew Leclerc, 48, was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug
  • Operation while impaired- blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 4.

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingImpairedHighway 28Douro-DummerDouroDouro-Dummer TownshipHwy 28Peterboruogh County OPP
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.