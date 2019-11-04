City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charge 3 with impaired driving over the weekend

Three people face impaired driving charges following OPP patrols in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday.
In one incident, police say officers stopped a vehicle that was being operated in an erratic manner on Kawartha Lakes Road 48.
Angus Olliffe, 22, of Algonquin Highlands Township, was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs
- Operation of a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus
- Driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
- Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis or its equivalent in a public place
- Failure to use lower beams
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 5.
In another vehicle stop in the Dunsford area, a second driver was also arrested. Michael Garbutt, 29, was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation of a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in Lindsay on Dec. 19.
In a third incident, a traffic complaint led to OPP stopping a vehicle on Greenfield Road. The ensuing investigation led to a driver being arrested.
Kimberly Colbourne, 35, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with operation of a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 19.
COMMENTS