City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charge 3 with impaired driving over the weekend

Three people face impaired driving charges following OPP patrols in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday.

In one incident, police say officers stopped a vehicle that was being operated in an erratic manner on Kawartha Lakes Road 48.

Angus Olliffe, 22, of Algonquin Highlands Township, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs

Operation of a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus

Driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis or its equivalent in a public place

Failure to use lower beams

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 5.

In another vehicle stop in the Dunsford area, a second driver was also arrested. Michael Garbutt, 29, was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation of a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Lindsay on Dec. 19.

In a third incident, a traffic complaint led to OPP stopping a vehicle on Greenfield Road. The ensuing investigation led to a driver being arrested.

Kimberly Colbourne, 35, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with operation of a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 19.

