Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charge 3 with impaired driving over the weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 10:55 am
OPP in Kawartha Lakes charged three motorists with impaired driving offences over the weekend.
OPP in Kawartha Lakes charged three motorists with impaired driving offences over the weekend.

Three people face impaired driving charges following OPP patrols in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday.

In one incident, police say officers stopped a vehicle that was being operated in an erratic manner on Kawartha Lakes Road 48.

Angus Olliffe, 22, of Algonquin Highlands Township, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • Operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs
  • Operation of a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus
  • Driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
  • Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis or its equivalent in a public place
  • Failure to use lower beams

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 5.

In another vehicle stop in the Dunsford area, a second driver was also arrested. Michael Garbutt, 29, was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation of a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Lindsay on Dec. 19.

In a third incident, a traffic complaint led to OPP stopping a vehicle on Greenfield Road. The ensuing investigation led to a driver being arrested.

Kimberly Colbourne, 35, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with operation of a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 19.

