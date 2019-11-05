Menu

Crime

Police accuse man of taking young child hostage in Edmonton CBSA office

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 8:05 pm
Updated November 5, 2019 8:07 pm
Edmonton police are investigating a reported hostage taking at the local Canadian Border Services Agency office.
Edmonton police are investigating a reported hostage taking at the local Canadian Border Services Agency office. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Edmonton police say a 27-year-old man has been charged after they allege a child was assaulted at a Canada Border Services Agency office on Nov. 1.

An EPS spokesperson said a man who was at the CBSA offices was arrested and charged following the reported assault.

The man didn’t know the family of the child, EPS said, adding he was “agitated and made demands of the staff.”

“It was reported that the man grabbed the child and threatened it with a sharp object,” police said.

The 27-year-old was later charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and hostage-taking.

He remained in custody on Monday and did not speak to bail.

