Police accuse man of taking young child hostage in Edmonton CBSA office

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Edmonton police say a 27-year-old man has been charged after they allege a child was assaulted at a Canada Border Services Agency office on Nov. 1.

An EPS spokesperson said a man who was at the CBSA offices was arrested and charged following the reported assault.

The man didn’t know the family of the child, EPS said, adding he was “agitated and made demands of the staff.”

“It was reported that the man grabbed the child and threatened it with a sharp object,” police said.

The 27-year-old was later charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and hostage-taking.

He remained in custody on Monday and did not speak to bail.

Story continues below advertisement