Oliver Okuliar’s offensive outburst key as Lethbridge Hurricanes pick up points in 10-straight games

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday night, Oliver Okuliar became the first Lethbridge Hurricanes player to post back-to-back hat tricks since 2007 — a feat that earned the Slovakian forward WHL Player of the Week honours on Monday.

But as the Canes returned from a three-game swing through Manitoba — one in which Okuliar had seven goals and an assist — the WHL’s current leader in goals scored was more interested in talking about the success of the team.

“We are playing for wins, not for my stats… and we try and win [as] many games [as] we can,” said Okuliar.

The 19-year-old’s success has largely coincided with the team’s.

As the Hurricanes have gone undefeated in regulation through their last 10, Okuliar has strung together the longest active goal-scoring streak in the WHL (seven games) and second-longest active point streak (eight games).

Story continues below advertisement

Another game, another hat trick for @OkuliarOliver! Make that goals in seven-consecutive games for the @WHLHurricanes forward! #WHLStats pic.twitter.com/rlcHWXoFsc — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 3, 2019

Through the last 10, Okuliar has 18 points (13G, 5A).

Playing alongside Dylan Cozens — the Buffalo Sabres’ seventh overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft — and 20-year-old winger D-Jay Jerome, Okuliar has found some chemistry.

“He’s a really smart kid,” said Jerome. “He kind of just knows when to shoot the puck, and that’s what’s been working for him lately.”

READ MORE: Dylan Cozens returns to Lethbridge Hurricanes lineup after impressive stint with Buffalo Sabres

When news reached the team that Okuliar had been recognized by the WHL on Monday, head coach Brent Kisio said no one in the Canes’ dressing room was surprised.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s always good. You’re always proud of guys when they get recognition,” said Kisio, “and it’s well-deserved. You know it’s going to happen when you get two hat tricks.”

The great 8! @WHLHurricanes forward @OkuliarOliver has been named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/BDBFwFwV6U pic.twitter.com/qF84BRCBHr — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 4, 2019

Okuliar was acquired by the Hurricanes over the summer via the 2019 CHL Import Draft.

With Okuliar 49th overall, the Hurricanes took a chance on the forward, liking his previous experience playing in Canada.

Last season, Okuliar played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and posted 42 points (14G, 28A) in 66 games.

Through 18 games with Lethbridge, he has already surpassed last season’s goal totals, and he’s done it in a league that is notoriously more defensive.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve asked him that and we don’t know,” said Kisio, adding that the coaches aren’t sure why things have clicked for Okuliar in the West.

“We feel very lucky that we had the opportunity to get him, and we’re happy he’s here. Obviously, he’s played the way we want him to, and we’re proud of the way he’s played.” Tweet This

Kisio has trusted the forward in all situations, including the first power-play unit and the penalty kill.

Okuliar’s third goal Sunday came short-handed, on the breakaway.

5:44 Global Lethbridge Sports Recap: Nov. 4 Global Lethbridge Sports Recap: Nov. 4

“Whatever line we’ve put him on, we’ve liked that line,” said Kisio. “He’s a puck possession guy, he works hard, he’s relentless, and he plays on both sides of the puck.”

Okuliar will look to continue his hot streak as the Canes settle in for three games on home ice, beginning Wednesday night against the Swift Current Broncos.