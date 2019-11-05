Girl yelled for help before getting into SUV; Sherwood Park RCMP want to clarify situation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP want to make sure everything is OK after a witness heard a youth yelling for help before getting into a vehicle in Sherwood Park on Nov. 1.

It happened at about 9:15 p.m. on Spruce Avenue.

RCMP said it was reported to them that a young teen girl was yelling for help. Then, she got into an older, beat-up, grey GMC SUV, which drove away.

Officers want to identify everyone inside the vehicle and make sure everyone is safe and well.

Const. Chantelle Kelly said no one has been reported missing and RCMP are not treating this as an abduction.

However, given what the witness described, officers would like to understand what happened and ensure the girl’s safety.

Since this is a residential area, RCMP are asking people to share any security video or dash cam footage that may have captured this incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Strathcona County RCMP can be reached at (780) 467-7741.