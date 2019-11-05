Hamilton ‘ignored’ and ‘destroyed’ by NDP, socialists: Premier Ford

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has taken a shot at the City of Hamilton.

While responding to a question Tuesday from Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MPP Donna Skelly to elaborate on recent economic activity in the area, Ford says Hamilton has been ignored because the NDP has “destroyed” the city.

“Hamilton has been ignored. It has been run by the NDP, the socialists, who destroyed the city for years,” said Ford. “Now these companies are flowing into Hamilton, because of our great MPP. That’s why they’re flowing.

1:26 Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams NDP, says ‘Hamilton has been ignored’ Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams NDP, says ‘Hamilton has been ignored’

“The NDP and Liberals destroyed the province, ran 300,000 manufacturing jobs out of this province,” claimed Ford. “We are creating 270,000 new manufacturing jobs.”

Ford did not back up the contrasting numbers with any specifics.

The comments triggered a response from Hamilton rock band The Arkells.

A tweet from the band’s official Twitter account says, “Some might say the fortune of rust belt cities has something to do with globalization, and private businesses abandoning their workers for cheaper labour. But sure, let’s blame it on socialists.”

