Politics

Hamilton ‘ignored’ and ‘destroyed’ by NDP, socialists: Premier Ford

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 5, 2019 8:46 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford receives applause from seated PC MPPs as he speaks in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford receives applause from seated PC MPPs as he speaks in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, on Monday, October 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has taken a shot at the City of Hamilton.

While responding to a question Tuesday from Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MPP Donna Skelly to elaborate on recent economic activity in the area, Ford says Hamilton has been ignored because the NDP has “destroyed” the city.

“Hamilton has been ignored. It has been run by the NDP, the socialists, who destroyed the city for years,” said Ford. “Now these companies are flowing into Hamilton, because of our great MPP. That’s why they’re flowing.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams NDP, says ‘Hamilton has been ignored’
“The NDP and Liberals destroyed the province, ran 300,000 manufacturing jobs out of this province,” claimed Ford. “We are creating 270,000 new manufacturing jobs.”

Ford did not back up the contrasting numbers with any specifics.

READ MORE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford offers to host the next premiers’ meeting in Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

The comments triggered a response from Hamilton rock band The Arkells.

A tweet from the band’s official Twitter account says, “Some might say the fortune of rust belt cities has something to do with globalization, and private businesses abandoning their workers for cheaper labour. But sure, let’s blame it on socialists.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NDPDoug FordFord governmentontario ndpNew Democratspc governmentOntario Premier Doug FordArkellsthe arkellsMPP Donna Skelly
