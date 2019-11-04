Menu

Politics

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offers to host the next premiers’ meeting in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2019 1:51 pm
Updated November 4, 2019 1:53 pm
Canada's Premiers listen as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe addresses them during a meeting of Canada's Premiers in Saskatoon, Sask. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has offered to host a meeting of the premiers in Toronto after what he calls a divisive federal election.

Ford says he made the offer to play host for a face-to-face meeting during a conference call with almost all of the premiers on Friday.

He says the idea came up at a recent meeting with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs in which they looped in Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe by phone.

Ford says he fully understands the sentiments of Western alienation and how people in the region feel they are being ignored.

He also says it’s important to listen to Quebec, especially given that the Bloc Quebecois won more seats than any other party in that province this election.

The Ontario premier has been positioning himself lately as a unifying force in Canada, saying he’s never seen the country more divided than after the federal election.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
