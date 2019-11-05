Man facing weapons charges following overnight Abbotsford standoff

Send this page to someone via email

Police are recommending numerous weapons charges after an overnight standoff involving a man in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police say they surrounded a home in the 2000 block of Everett Street around 11 p.m. on Monday, after receiving reports of a man with a gun.

“We got a knock on the door, 12:30 in the morning, two police officers saying, ‘please stay at back of house, [there] could be firearms in [the] house across the street,'” said neighbour Nathan Doubroff.

“[We] woke up our three daughters and made sure they were safe with us.”

The man remained barricaded inside the residence for about six and a half hours before finally emerging Tuesday morning.

Police said he was taken into custody without further incident.

