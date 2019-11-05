Menu

Consultation bus hits streets of Hamilton to shape future vision of HSR

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 5, 2019 5:23 pm
A retrofitted bus is the latest tool to gather public feedback about the future of Hamilton's transit system.
A retrofitted bus is the latest tool to gather public feedback about the future of Hamilton's transit system. Ken Mann

A retired city bus has been given a second life.

The Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus has returned as a mobile information booth, and it will travel the city to gather feedback from residents about their future visions for transit.

READ MORE: HSR partners with McMaster University to ‘re-envision’ Hamilton transit system

Director of Transit Debbie Dalle-Vedove says the goal of the “consultation bus,” fitted with on-board touchscreen displays, is to get right to the grassroots level and find out from customers and potential customers “what can be done to make the HSR their first choice in transportation.”

She notes that the bus is fitted with work areas and can operate as a mobile boardroom without the ignition running because of rechargeable battery cells and solar panels.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: City celebrates Maurice Powell, a Hamilton transit operator for 50 years

The city also recently conducted an online survey as part of its “re-envision the HSR” campaign.

The survey generated 6,000 responses which are currently being analyzed. Dalle-Vedove indicates that findings will be presented to city councillors early next year.

Ontario announces transit funding stream for municipalities outside GTA
Ontario announces transit funding stream for municipalities outside GTA
HamiltonHSRHamilton Street RailwayHamilton transitDebbie Dalle-VedoveRe-envision the HSR
