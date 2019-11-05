Consultation bus hits streets of Hamilton to shape future vision of HSR

Send this page to someone via email

A retired city bus has been given a second life.

The Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus has returned as a mobile information booth, and it will travel the city to gather feedback from residents about their future visions for transit.

Director of Transit Debbie Dalle-Vedove says the goal of the “consultation bus,” fitted with on-board touchscreen displays, is to get right to the grassroots level and find out from customers and potential customers “what can be done to make the HSR their first choice in transportation.”

She notes that the bus is fitted with work areas and can operate as a mobile boardroom without the ignition running because of rechargeable battery cells and solar panels.

The city also recently conducted an online survey as part of its “re-envision the HSR” campaign.

The survey generated 6,000 responses which are currently being analyzed. Dalle-Vedove indicates that findings will be presented to city councillors early next year.

