Placing flags of Remembrance in Kingston to honour fallen soldiers

A solemn tradition unfolded at Cataraqui Cemetery in Kingston on Monday, all in advance of Remembrance Day ceremonies next week.

Every year at this time, Canadian flags are placed on the graves of fallen soldiers. They “will” be remembered and it’s because of days like this, that that statement holds true.

A call for volunteers was put out, and the public certainly responded — 95 people showed-up to help place flags on the private graves of people who served.

There so many volunteers, in fact, some had to be turned away. Carisa Glavin was one of those volunteers.

“I think it shows that people really think it’s important to honour our veterans.”

Glavin said she and her young family felt the need to volunteer, especially given their military connection. Her husband is in the army and this was a chance for their three young children to show their support.

Bob Armstrong also took part.

“I was in the Air Force for five years and I figure this is a good cause — and to remember the war dead — that’s why I’m doing it.”

Although this was the first time Armstrong and his wife Terri have taken part in the placing of flags at Cataraqui, Terri hopes it won’t be their last.

“You do feel better for doing it, for sure, it doesn’t hurt at all, so that’s why we’re here. Wish we’d done it years ago.”

Harleen Acton also volunteered, despite the dark and drizzly day. She too was a first timer, but now that she knows about this Kingston tradition she says she’ll help-out until she no longer can.

“Looking for names on stones that you can’t find, it’s kind of interesting in a way. It’s kind of like being like Sherlock Holmes and everything else combined. But when you do find someone you feel really heart warmed about it.”

Despite some hurdles, all agree, it was a special day, a day when over nine hundred names were recognized and their lives remembered.

