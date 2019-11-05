Kingston police charge man after theft of jacket from downtown church

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old man is facing charges after an alleged theft at a downtown Kingston church.

Police say a 48-year-old man entered a church on Nov. 4 around 9 a.m., where he stole a blue ski jacket and stuffed it into his backpack before exiting.

Kingston police were called and say they found the man about 20 minutes later at the corner of Wellington Street and Queen Street.

When the man removed his backpack to show that he did not have the jacket, police say they were able to see the jacket in the bag.

After he was arrested, police say they found several other items stolen from a downtown store that morning.

Along with two counts of theft, the man was also charged on two counts of breaching his probation.