Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police charge man after theft of jacket from downtown church

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 4:44 pm
Kingston police have charged a man following a theft from a downtown church.
Kingston police have charged a man following a theft from a downtown church. Global Kingston

A 48-year-old man is facing charges after an alleged theft at a downtown Kingston church.

READ MORE: Kingston police looking for 3 people suspected of multiple thefts, break-ins

Police say a 48-year-old man entered a church on Nov. 4 around 9 a.m., where he stole a blue ski jacket and stuffed it into his backpack before exiting.

Kingston police were called and say they found the man about 20 minutes later at the corner of Wellington Street and Queen Street.

When the man removed his backpack to show that he did not have the jacket, police say they were able to see the jacket in the bag.

Kingston on edge after reports of possible dog-nappers
Kingston on edge after reports of possible dog-nappers

After he was arrested, police say they found several other items stolen from a downtown store that morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with two counts of theft, the man was also charged on two counts of breaching his probation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston PoliceKingston NewsPolice KingstonCrime KingstonKingston theftkingston police theftchurch theft kingstonkingston church theftkingston theft churchpetty theft downtown kingston
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.