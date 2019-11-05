‘Most selfless, generous’ Sherwood Park family of 4 killed in crash in South Africa

Send this page to someone via email

A family of four on a missions trip to South Africa were all killed in a traffic collision there on Nov. 3, 2019, family and friends say.

According to a GoFundMe, Brendan and Melissa Perrott, along with their two children, five-year-old Evelyn and three-year-old Colton, moved to Africa in 2017.

Their trip was organized by the Bulembu Ministries.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed to Global News that they are in contact with the family’s relatives in Canada and are providing consular assistance.

Close friends describe the family as “the most selfless, generous and kind people.”

South African media outlet SABC News reported on the crash, and said that a total of nine people lost their lives following the head-on collision. According to investigators who spoke to SABC News, one vehicle was attempting to pass another when it collided with an oncoming vehicle on the R74 road in the Free State province of South Africa.

The Perrott family also had a fifth person with them in the vehicle: a boy from a local orphanage, according to friends.

Four people in the other vehicle also died.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised over $22,000, far above its initial target of $5,000.

“The family’s travel arrangements have been covered,” a statement on the GoFundMe said.

The funds will be used to bring their remains back to Alberta and for funeral expenses.

The remaining funds “will be given to Bulembu Ministries where they spent the last two years serving and showing God’s love to those around them,” the GoFundMe explained.