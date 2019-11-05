Former Calgary motel employee get prison time for sexually assaulting guest

Send this page to someone via email

A former Calgary motel employee has been sentenced to three years in prison for the sexual assault of a guest two years ago.

The Crown says Jatinder Brar will be deported to India once he has served his time.

A judge convicted Brar last summer in the assault that occurred early on Oct. 12, 2017.

He was working as the night clerk at Canada’s Best Value Inn Chinook Station and got the victim’s phone number through the hotel’s guest registry.

Court heard Brar contacted the victim, who can’t be named, via text and posed as a friend.

The woman let Brar into her room, believing he was her friend, and he sexually assaulted her.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said she felt violation, shame, humiliation and guilt.

“Oct. 12, 2017, I experienced a nightmare that I still have not woken up from and do not think I ever will,” she said.