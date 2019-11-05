Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Former Calgary motel employee get prison time for sexually assaulting guest

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2019 2:50 pm
An entrance to the Calgary Courts Centre is shown in Calgary on Friday, Aug. 27, 2010. A former Calgary motel employee has been handed a three-year prison sentence for the sexual assault of a guest in October 2017. And once he has served his sentence, Jatinder Brar will then be deported. .
An entrance to the Calgary Courts Centre is shown in Calgary on Friday, Aug. 27, 2010. A former Calgary motel employee has been handed a three-year prison sentence for the sexual assault of a guest in October 2017. And once he has served his sentence, Jatinder Brar will then be deported. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A former Calgary motel employee has been sentenced to three years in prison for the sexual assault of a guest two years ago.

The Crown says Jatinder Brar will be deported to India once he has served his time.

A judge convicted Brar last summer in the assault that occurred early on Oct. 12, 2017.

READ MORE: Police charge Calgary man in hotel sexual assault

He was working as the night clerk at Canada’s Best Value Inn Chinook Station and got the victim’s phone number through the hotel’s guest registry.

Court heard Brar contacted the victim, who can’t be named, via text and posed as a friend.

The woman let Brar into her room, believing he was her friend, and he sexually assaulted her.

Story continues below advertisement

In her victim impact statement, the woman said she felt violation, shame, humiliation and guilt.

“Oct. 12, 2017, I experienced a nightmare that I still have not woken up from and do not think I ever will,” she said.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceSexual AssaultCalgary PoliceCalgaryOnline Safetycalgary hotel sex assault investigationhotel sex assaultman charged in connection with 2017 hotel sex assaultJatinder Brar
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.