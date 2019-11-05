Break-in suspect, 19, arrested by Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by Winnipeg police after a break-in on Smithfield Avenue Monday morning.

Police said the man – who has been identified as a suspect in other break-and-enters – was tracked down, with the help of a K-9 unit and the Air1 helicopter, in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

General Patrol officers, with the assistance of a K9 Unit and Air1 were able to identify and locate a suspect that was responsible for a break and enter to a residence on Smithfield Ave. A 19-year-old male has been arrested.https://t.co/kALSCV5CN4 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 5, 2019

