Crime

Break-in suspect, 19, arrested by Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 12:37 pm
Winnipeg Police Service helicopter Air1.
Winnipeg Police Service helicopter Air1. Brittany Greenslade / Global News

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by Winnipeg police after a break-in on Smithfield Avenue Monday morning.

Police said the man – who has been identified as a suspect in other break-and-enters – was tracked down, with the help of a K-9 unit and the Air1 helicopter, in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

READ MORE: Naked woman arrested after break-in: Winnipeg police

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police testing new technology to virtually report break-ins
Winnipeg police testing new technology to virtually report break-ins
