Crime

4 charged after officers seize drugs, weapons from Cobourg residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 12:46 pm
Cobourg police reportedly seized drugs and weapons following the search of a residence on Tuesday.
Cobourg Police Service

Four Cobourg residents are facing drug and weapons charges following a raid by police on Tuesday.

The Cobourg Police Service executed a search warrant at a James Street West residence, where officers reportedly seized quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine that had a total street value of approximately $5,395.

Officers also seized a conducted energy weapon and two replica BB guns, according to police.

Four people were arrested in connection with the seizure and investigation.

Cory Keers, 33, of Cobourg, was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl) and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Erin Rutherford, 21, of Cobourg, was charged with:

  • Three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl)
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Possession of a weapon contrary to an order

Jordan Gill-Bevan, 27, and Lindsey Turland, 32, both of Cobourg, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Turland was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

All four were held in custody and are scheduled for bail hearings in Cobourg court on Tuesday.

