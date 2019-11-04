Menu

Canada

Norwegian CEO to meet N.L. minister over disclosure of farmed salmon deaths

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2019 8:07 pm
Pink residue is disposed into Fortune Bay in southern Newfoundland on Oct. 2 as part of a cleanup following salmon deaths at a fish farm last month. The company said Friday that it estimates 2.6 million salmon, just under half the fish in its pens, have died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Atlantic Salmon Federation MANDATORY CREDIT.
The head of a Norwegian aquaculture company is flying to Newfoundland and Labrador this week for a meeting with the province’s fisheries minister regarding a mass die-off of farmed salmon earlier this year.

Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne says Alf-Helge Aarskog, CEO of seafood company Mowi, is expected in the province Thursday afternoon to discuss disclosure about the mortalities.

READ MORE: N.L. salmon deaths prompt review of public bodies’ disclosure obligations

Byrne requested the meeting with Aarskog following the deaths of 2.6 million salmon in southern Newfoundland sea cages operated by Mowi-owned Northern Harvest Sea Farms.

The minister says a focus of the meeting will be on Northern Harvest’s failure to proactively share information about the mortality events, which led to the suspension of licences at 10 sites.

Story continues below advertisement

Byrne says he intends to send a message that the province expects its resources to be managed effectively and responsibly.

READ MORE: Salmon residue still coating environment around sites of N.L. farmed fish deaths

The minister says details about the fish deaths are still being investigated, including testing for infectious disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labradorfarmed salmonNorthern Harvest Sea FarmsDie OffGerry ByrneMowiSalmon Die OffAarskogAlf-Helge Aarskog
