Norwegian CEO to meet N.L. minister over disclosure of farmed salmon deaths

The head of a Norwegian aquaculture company is flying to Newfoundland and Labrador this week for a meeting with the province’s fisheries minister regarding a mass die-off of farmed salmon earlier this year.

Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne says Alf-Helge Aarskog, CEO of seafood company Mowi, is expected in the province Thursday afternoon to discuss disclosure about the mortalities.

Byrne requested the meeting with Aarskog following the deaths of 2.6 million salmon in southern Newfoundland sea cages operated by Mowi-owned Northern Harvest Sea Farms.

The minister says a focus of the meeting will be on Northern Harvest’s failure to proactively share information about the mortality events, which led to the suspension of licences at 10 sites.

Byrne says he intends to send a message that the province expects its resources to be managed effectively and responsibly.

The minister says details about the fish deaths are still being investigated, including testing for infectious disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.