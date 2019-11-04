Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Huron County OPP seek witnesses to fatal crash south of Exeter

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 4, 2019 4:57 pm
OPP say a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Exeter on Oct. 29.
OPP say a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Exeter on Oct. 29. Ontario Provincial Police

Provincial police in Huron County are asking for witnesses to come forward as they continue to probe the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision last week near Centralia, Ont., which left a 75-year-old Middlesex Centre man dead.

The call for information comes after investigators learned other vehicles were indirectly involved in the Oct. 29 crash, police said.

The crash along Hwy. 4 north of Mount Carmel Drive, about eight kilometres south of Exeter, Ont., occurred around 6:30 a.m. when a northbound sedan waiting to make a left turn into a private driveway was struck from behind by a northbound tractor trailer, police said.

READ MORE: 1 dead in crash south of Exeter: Huron County OPP

The driver and lone occupant of the sedan, identified as James McIntyre, 75, of Middlesex Centre Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital where he was treated and then released.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement on Monday, police said they were continuing to investigate the collision and determine the sequence of events that led to the collision and speak to any witnesses.

In particular, police said they were trying to identify and speak with the driver of a vehicle that took immediate evasive action to avoid the crash, and then continued driving north along Hwy. 4.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Man sent to hospital following crash near Woodville
Man sent to hospital following crash near Woodville
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceHighway 4Huron Countyhuron oppExetercentraliajames mcintyremount carmel drive
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.