Huron County OPP seek witnesses to fatal crash south of Exeter

Provincial police in Huron County are asking for witnesses to come forward as they continue to probe the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision last week near Centralia, Ont., which left a 75-year-old Middlesex Centre man dead.

The call for information comes after investigators learned other vehicles were indirectly involved in the Oct. 29 crash, police said.

The crash along Hwy. 4 north of Mount Carmel Drive, about eight kilometres south of Exeter, Ont., occurred around 6:30 a.m. when a northbound sedan waiting to make a left turn into a private driveway was struck from behind by a northbound tractor trailer, police said.

The driver and lone occupant of the sedan, identified as James McIntyre, 75, of Middlesex Centre Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital where he was treated and then released.

In a statement on Monday, police said they were continuing to investigate the collision and determine the sequence of events that led to the collision and speak to any witnesses.

In particular, police said they were trying to identify and speak with the driver of a vehicle that took immediate evasive action to avoid the crash, and then continued driving north along Hwy. 4.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

