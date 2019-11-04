‘It’s bitter sweet’: Okanagan Green candidate reflects on leader’s legacy as Elizabeth May steps down

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan candidate who represented the Green Party in the 2019 federal election has mixed feelings as Elizabeth May steps down as leader of the federal party.

May announced Monday at a press conference on Parliament Hill that she’s retiring as leader effective immediately, and appointing deputy leader Jo-Ann Roberts as her successor.

The 65-year-old told reporters she promised her daughter three years ago that the 2019 election would be her last as party leader — though not necessarily her last as a member of Parliament.

May has led the Greens since 2006, becoming the first Green MP elected to the House of Commons in 2011.

READ MORE: Elizabeth May steps down as leader of Green Party

Tara Howse, Green Party candidate in the riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay, said she knew the announcement was coming but it’s still sad to see the political powerhouse step aside.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s bitter sweet. I think she’s done a phenomenal job over the years but she’s been leader for 13 years now and at some point we all have to acknowledge we need to have leadership changes,” she told Global News shortly after the announcement.

“I think this is a great time for her to step down and get on with her own personal life with her family and I think it’s a great time for a new leader to come forward and take the direction and the helm of the Green Party into a new era,” she said.

As for May’s political legacy, Howse said she was voted the hardest working MP by her colleagues in Parliament.

READ MORE: Green Party wins historic 3 seats in election dominated by climate change

“Elizabeth May is the epitome of a leader. She’s strong working, has high values and high moral standards,” Howse said.

“She doesn’t really have any scandals attached to her name and so that I think is going to be her legacy, this really high level of expectation for MP’s to work for their constituents to get the job done.”

While Howse came in fourth place with 5,672 votes or 8.3 per cent of the vote share, she said the party doubled its Green support in the riding compared to the 2011 election results.

Story continues below advertisement

She said support for the party is growing, and she’s excited for new leadership at the helm.

Neither of the other two Green MPs elected last month — Jenica Atwin in Fredericton and Vancouver Island’s Paul Manly — were tapped for the interim job, ensuring they are eligible to seek the permanent job.

With less than 30 per cent of elected MP’s being women, Howse said she’d like to see another female in the leadership position, or someone with a diverse background.

As for if Atwin or Manly should take the reins?

“I think that would be a natural option. We’ve got a fantastic woman in Frederiction right now, Jenica Atwin, I think she’s really strong… I’m really excited to see who comes forward,” she said.

-With files from the Canadian Press and Global News’ Maham Abedi