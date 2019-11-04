Second McDonald’s exec leaves after CEO was fired over consensual relationship with employee

Send this page to someone via email

McDonald‘s Corp said on Monday former Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook was eligible for six months of severance pay, as part of his termination agreement with the company.

The company also said its global Chief People Officer David Fairhurst has left McDonald‘s, but did not provide any further details.

Fairhurst has been with the company for nearly 15 years, holding key human resources positions, according to his LinkedIn profile.

On Sunday, McDonald‘s, the world’s biggest fast-food chain, said it had dismissed Easterbrook over a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which the board determined violated company policy.

1:00 McDonald’s serves notice to Edmonton burger restaurant over sandwich name McDonald’s serves notice to Edmonton burger restaurant over sandwich name

“In consideration for (severance) benefits, Mr. Easterbrook has agreed to a release of claims in favor of the company,” McDonald‘s said in regulatory filing. (http://bit.ly/2WOhfaI)

Story continues below advertisement

Easterbrook received total compensation of $15.88 million in 2018, according to a filing.

1:02 Man throws dead pigeon during late-night fist fight Man throws dead pigeon during late-night fist fight

He would get about $675,000 in severance after six months, based on his 2018 base salary of $1.35 million. Easterbrook is also eligible for 18 months of health benefits, the filing showed.

McDonald‘s said Easterbrook’s separation agreement contained a two-year post-termination non-competition clause, which is six months longer and more expansive in scope than his existing agreements.

New CEO Chris Kempczinski will have an annual base salary of $1.25 million, with a target-based bonus of 170% of his annual base salary, McDonald‘s said.

The Chicago-based company’s shares fell over 3% on Monday.