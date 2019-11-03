Menu

World

McDonald’s CEO resigns over consensual relationship with employee

By Cathy Bussewitz And Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press
Posted November 3, 2019 4:42 pm
McDonalds CEO Steve Easterbrook presents McDelivery orders at the McDonalds restaurant with a global menu at the companys headquarters in Chicago in celebration of McDelivery Night In on Thursday, September 19, 2019. .
McDonalds CEO Steve Easterbrook presents McDelivery orders at the McDonalds restaurant with a global menu at the companys headquarters in Chicago in celebration of McDelivery Night In on Thursday, September 19, 2019. . (Alyssa Schukar/AP Images for McDonald's)

NEW YORK — McDonald’s Corporation says its chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee.

The fast food giant announced former CEO Steve Easterbrook’s departure Sunday, saying he demonstrated poor judgment. McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect reports.

READ MORE: McDonald’s serves notice to Edmonton burger restaurant over sandwich name

In an email to employees, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake. He said given the values of the company he agreed with the board that it’s time to move on.

The board of directors named Chris Kempczinski as its new president and CEO. Kempczinski recently served as president of McDonald’s USA.

Kempczinski thanked Easterbrook for his contributions and described him as a patient and helpful mentor.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
McDonald'smcdonalds CEOMcdonalds CEO resignsMcDonalds CEO Steve EasterbrookSteve EasterbrookSteve Easterbrook steps down
