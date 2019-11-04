Peterborough man charged with brandishing knife during domestic incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough-area man is facing charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose following a weekend domestic incident.

Peterborough Police Service says the man is currently on conditions to remain away from the residence of a 32-year-old woman due to a previous domestic incident charge.

Police say on Saturday, a man attended the woman’s residence and while in the driveway, got into an argument with the woman and a male neighbour. During the argument, the man allegedly brandished a knife toward the woman.

Officers responded following a 911 call about a disturbance in the area and the suspect fled the area on foot. He was soon found and was allegedly in possession of a knife.

The 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and breach of recognizance.

He was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday, police said.

The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the parties involved in the domestic incident, police said.

