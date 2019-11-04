Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

‘Irate’ man charged with assaulting Peterborough store employee, damaging property: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 12:48 pm
peterborough-police2
A man is accused of destroying store property and assaulting an employee. Global News File

A Peterborough man was arrested following a violent outburst at a downtown Peterborough variety store on Friday morning.

Peterborough Police Service says around 9 a.m., officers were called to a George Street North variety store regarding an irate man at the business.

READ MORE: ‘Significant seizure’ of drugs, guns will disrupt street trade, Peterborough police chief says

Police were informed that the suspect threw a display case at the employee. The suspect also allegedly damaged content inside the store along with exterior signs.

Officers found the suspect at the store and placed him under arrest.

Evan Taylor Barry, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Friday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Racist tirade caught on camera at Burnaby drug store
Racist tirade caught on camera at Burnaby drug store
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police Serviceassault with a weaponGeorge StreetRampagestore employee
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.