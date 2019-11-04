‘Irate’ man charged with assaulting Peterborough store employee, damaging property: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man was arrested following a violent outburst at a downtown Peterborough variety store on Friday morning.

Peterborough Police Service says around 9 a.m., officers were called to a George Street North variety store regarding an irate man at the business.

Police were informed that the suspect threw a display case at the employee. The suspect also allegedly damaged content inside the store along with exterior signs.

Officers found the suspect at the store and placed him under arrest.

Evan Taylor Barry, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Friday, police said.

