Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Ottawa Redblacks will have new head coach after team, Rick Campbell part ways

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2019 10:12 am
Ottawa Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell watches as players participate in media interviews, in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. A source confirmed to the Canadian Press on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 that Campbell will not return next season.
Ottawa Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell watches as players participate in media interviews, in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. A source confirmed to the Canadian Press on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 that Campbell will not return next season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell will not return next season.

A source confirmed the Redblacks will have a new head coach. The source was granted anonymity because the move will not be announced until later today.

Ottawa Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell speaks to media before heading off to Grey Cup
Ottawa Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell speaks to media before heading off to Grey Cup

When asked if it was his decision to leave, Campbell said, “I told them that the status quo was not best for the Redblacks and decisions were made from there.”

The move comes after a season in which the Redblacks finished last in the CFL with a record of 3-15.

Story continues below advertisement

Campbell had been coach of the Redblacks since their expansion 2014 season.

He guided Ottawa to the Grey Cup game in three of the past four seasons, winning the title in 2016.

Ottawa Redblacks win cities first Grey Cup in 40 years
Ottawa Redblacks win cities first Grey Cup in 40 years

Last off-season, the Redblacks lost several star players in free agency, including quarterback Trevor Harris.

Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins opted to go with backup Dominique Davis and CFL veteran a Jonathon Jennings at quarterback. After a 2-0 start, the Redblacks faltered badly.

—With files from Lisa Wallace in Ottawa

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CFLCanadian Football LeagueOttawa RedblacksOttawa sportsOttawa footballottawa newRick CampbellOttawa Redblacks and Rick Campbell part waysOttawa Redblacks coachOttawa Redblacks coach leaving teamOttawa Redblacks new head coachRick Campbell leaving Ottawa RedblacksRick Campbell leaving Redblacks
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.