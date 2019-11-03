Menu

World

Under Armour sportswear under federal investigation over accounting practices

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 3, 2019 10:12 pm
Updated November 3, 2019 10:17 pm
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, file photo, an Under Armour chest strap heart rate monitor is displayed in New York.
Under Armour Inc. is being investigated by federal authorities over its accounting practices.

The athletic gear company said Sunday that it has been co-operating with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice on their investigations for two years.

The company said it firmly believes its accounting practices and disclosures were appropriate.

Under Armour reports earnings for the third quarter Monday.

The investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said the probe involves whether the retailer shifted sales from quarter to quarter to make results appear stronger.

Story continues below advertisement

Under Armour founder Kevin Plank stepped down as CEO last month. The company has struggled since its explosive sales growth petered out in 2017. Last year it announced job cuts as part of a restructuring effort.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
