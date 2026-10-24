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Sports

Infantino says ‘vast, vast majority’ of soccer supports him ahead of FIFA elections

By James Robson The Associated Press
Posted October 24, 2026 9:59 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney: ‘I don’t have confidence’ in FIFA president Infantino'
Carney: ‘I don’t have confidence’ in FIFA president Infantino
WATCH: Carney: 'I don't have confidence' in FIFA president Infantino – Aug 5, 2026
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FIFA’s embattled president Gianni Infantino said he has the backing of the “vast, vast majority” of soccer, despite his failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup.

Infantino is seeking re-election next year as the head of soccer’s world governing body in the face of attempts to force him to stand down in the wake of the divisive plan.

He infuriated soccer leaders in Europe, North America and Asia over the proposal to sell profits in the World Cup through a commercial subsidiary.

But in an interview released Saturday with the BBC at the Under-15 World Cup in Azerbaijan, Infantino brushed off doubts about him being able to continue as president.

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“Well you know I was elected by 211 member associations from all over the world,” Infantino said. “I think what is important is that in an organization like FIFA, there can be different views, different points of view.

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“But if we are serious about democracy, about the democratic process, about believing that everyone has the same vote and the same voice all over the world, that football belongs to everyone, if we are serious about that, then we need, to respect as well the views of the vast, vast majority.”

Infantino is standing for a final term in office in March. The deadline for potential candidates to come forward to stand against him is Nov. 18.

His latest comments came after he apologized to FIFA’s ruling council last week for “mistakes” in his secretive investment plan for the World Cup.

Despite his apology, European delegates said they left the meeting disappointed about what they saw as a lack of clarity.

On Friday, the Asian Football Confederation endorsed Infantino for another term as FIFA president in an apparent turnaround in its stance from two months ago when it criticized him for a breach of trust.

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