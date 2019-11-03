Menu

Whistleblower in impeachment probe willing to take written questions, lawyer says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 3, 2019 11:56 am
Updated November 3, 2019 11:57 am
Trump says whistleblowers ‘seem to have disappeared’
WATCH: Trump says whistleblowers 'seem to have disappeared'

A lawyer for the whistleblower who raised alarms about U.S. President Donald Trump‘s dealings with Ukraine says his client is willing to answer written questions submitted by House Republicans.

Attorney Mark Zaid tweets that his team made the offer to Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

Zaid writes that the whistleblower would answer questions directly from Republican members “in writing, under oath & penalty of perjury.” Ordinarily, questions would have to go through the committee’s Democratic majority.

The offer comes as President Donald Trump has demanded the release of the whistleblower’s identity since the person raised concerns about Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. It’s the catalyst for the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry.

In that call, Trump pressed Zelenskiy to investigate Trump’s political rivals.

In a series of tweets Sunday morning, Trump once again called for the whistleblower to “come forward.”

“The Whistleblower got it sooo wrong that HE must come forward,” the tweet reads.

“The Fake News Media knows who he is but, being an arm of the Democrat Party don’t want to reveal him because there would be hell to pay,” Trump wrote. “Reveal the Whistleblower and end the Impeachment Hoax!”

-With files from Global News

© 2019 The Canadian Press
