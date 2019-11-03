Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

El Salvador gives Venezuelan diplomats 48 hours to leave country

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 3, 2019 11:48 am
Updated November 3, 2019 11:52 am
A car leaves the Venezuelan embassy as Salvadorean government ordered all Venezuela's diplomats to leave the country, in San Salvador, El Salvador November 3, 2019. .
A car leaves the Venezuelan embassy as Salvadorean government ordered all Venezuela's diplomats to leave the country, in San Salvador, El Salvador November 3, 2019. . REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

El Salvador has ordered the expulsion of Venezuelan government diplomats, joining the U.S. and more than 50 other countries that have said opposition leader Juan Guaidó is Venezuela’s rightful leader.

READ MORE: Venezuela says paramilitary camps are training anti-Maduro forces in Colombia

El Salvador said Saturday that the diplomats, who are loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, had 48 hours to leave the country.

Venezuela condemned the decision and responded in kind on Sunday, ordering Salvadoran diplomats to leave Caracas within two days.

Trudeau doubles down position on ‘murderous’ Maduro regime
Trudeau doubles down position on ‘murderous’ Maduro regime

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele “is officially taking up the role of pawn of American foreign policy,” the Venezuelan government said in a statement.

Bukele’s office is also calling for free elections in Venezuela as a way out of its long-running political and humanitarian crisis.

Story continues below advertisement
Masses of people left stranded as blackout hits Venezuela
Masses of people left stranded as blackout hits Venezuela

READ MORE: Canada eases rules for Venezuelan refugees, immigrants

Guaidó, who leads Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress, declared himself interim president in January, saying Maduro’s re-election last year was fraudulent. Maduro says Guaidó is collaborating with the United States in an attempt to stage a coup.

Ronald Johnson, the U.S. ambassador in El Salvador, welcomed the country’s decision to expel pro-Maduro diplomats.

Venezuelans hold “No More Trump” rally, protest sanctions imposed by U.S. government
Venezuelans hold “No More Trump” rally, protest sanctions imposed by U.S. government
© 2019 The Canadian Press
United StatesVenezuelaNicolas MaduroJuan GuaidoSouth AmericaCaracasEl SalvadorNayib Bukeleus venezuelaVenezuela 2019diplomats caracasdiplomats expelled south americael salvador diplomats 2019ronald johnson
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.