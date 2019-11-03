Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov falls in straight sets to Djokovic in Paris Masters final

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2019 10:33 am
Updated November 3, 2019 10:35 am
FILE - In this Thursday, March 28, 2019 file photo, Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, hits a backhand to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla. Denis Shapovalov‚Äôs clay-court campaign got off to a poor start as he lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 to Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday, April 15, 2019.
FILE - In this Thursday, March 28, 2019 file photo, Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, hits a backhand to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla. Denis Shapovalov‚Äôs clay-court campaign got off to a poor start as he lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 to Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol, file)

Denis Shapovalov‘s first appearance in a Masters 1000 final didn’t end the way he wanted it to.

The Canadian was beaten by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday in the final of the Paris Masters.

READ MORE: Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to Paris Masters final after Nadal withdraws

The loss ends a solid week for Shapovalov, who will rise to a career-high No. 15 when the new rankings are released Monday. His previous career high was No. 20, and he came into the Paris Masters at No. 28.

3 Canadian teens are smash hits in tennis world
3 Canadian teens are smash hits in tennis world

Shapovalov defeated higher-ranked opponents in three straight matches to reach the semifinals of the tournament, including an upset over No. 6 Alexander Zverev in the round of 16. He advanced to Sunday’s final when Rafael Nadal withdrew with an abdominal injury before their match on Saturday.Alexander Zverev

Story continues below advertisement

Djokovic improved to 4-0 against the Canadian. All four of those wins have come this season.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TennisNovak DjokovicDenis ShapovalovRafael NadalATPParis MastersAlexander ZverevParis Masters ShapovalovShapovalov Paris Masters
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.