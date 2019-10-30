Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Bianca Andreescu eliminated from WTA Final

By Sandra Harwitt The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2019 9:58 am
Bianca Andreescu of Canada hits a return shot against Elise Mertens of Belgium during their second round of the women's singles match in the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Bianca Andreescu of Canada hits a return shot against Elise Mertens of Belgium during their second round of the women's singles match in the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andy Wong

SHENZHEN, China – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has been eliminated from the WTA Finals after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova today with a left knee injury.

Andreescu came up limping after returning a serve in the third game. She then had her left knee taped up, but clearly struggled with her movement afterward.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu becomes highest-ranked Canadian in WTA tour history

Andreescu retired after dropping the first set 6-3. She is now 0-2 at the season-ending, US$14-million event and can’t advance to the semifinals.

More to come.

Bianca Andreescu presented with key to city, street named after her in Mississauga
Bianca Andreescu presented with key to city, street named after her in Mississauga
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TennisBianca AndreescuWTAKarolina PliskovaBianca Andreecus InjuredBiance Andreescu WTA FinalWTA Final
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.