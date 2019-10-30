Bianca Andreescu eliminated from WTA Final

Send this page to someone via email

SHENZHEN, China – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has been eliminated from the WTA Finals after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova today with a left knee injury.

Andreescu came up limping after returning a serve in the third game. She then had her left knee taped up, but clearly struggled with her movement afterward.

Andreescu retired after dropping the first set 6-3. She is now 0-2 at the season-ending, US$14-million event and can’t advance to the semifinals.

More to come.

