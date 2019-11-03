Surplus funds from Western’s ‘Purple Fest’ to benefit student community

Send this page to someone via email

The final numbers are in from Western University‘s ‘Purple Fest‘ celebration and the University Student Council (USC) is left with surplus funds, despite a lineup change in performers just hours before show time.

The change happened Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, when ASAP Rocky, arguably Purple Fest’s biggest performer, was denied entry into Canada for the event.

As per ticketing policy, the USC did not issue refunds and have since received a partial refund from ASAP Rocky. As a result, the USC say they are left with some extra cash in their pockets.

“We have approximately $150,000 in surplus funds and we’re still working to reconcile all of the financials, ” said Communications Officer, Nico Waltenbury.

At a student council meeting earlier this week, members discussed their plan for using the surplus funds.

Waltenbury says $100,000 will go towards a proposed community impact fund.

“Any undergrad, or club, or group will be eligible to apply. The impact fund is hoping to fund initiatives that have a positive impact on the community in three pillars. So it’s pillars for mental health, equity, and gender based violence.”

Waltenbury adds that the funds are not going to be used for anything that is covered by the university’s operational dollars.

“It’s not going to pay for something like a mental health councilor for example.

“It’s meant for one-time innovative purchases that allow us to have a positive impact on the community.” Tweet This

The USC says the remaining balance of around $30,000 to $50,000, will go towards enhancing the programming budget for the rest of the current academic year.

“The programming budget will include things like events, concerts, guest speakers, or other things that we can add to the schedule for the year,” Waltenbury said.

The upcoming November council meeting will see members outline how students and groups on campus will be able to apply to access the funds.

“We’re really happy that we’re turning this around into something that can have a really positive impact on the Western University community.”

If all goes well at the meeting, the USC hope to start receiving applications by the end of November or early December.

