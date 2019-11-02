Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

8 children killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan: official

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 2, 2019 8:43 am
Afghan security forces arrive during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Afghan security forces arrive during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Bashir Khan Safi)

An Afghan official says eight children have been killed by a roadside bomb near their school in the northeastern Takhar province.

Sayed Mehraj Sadat, the provincial police chief, said the victims of Saturday’s attack were from 10 to 15 years old.

READ MORE: Hundreds attend funerals in Afghan village after mosque bombing kills 66

He says the bomb’s intended target was most likely Afghan security forces, who often use the road.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Trump says U.S. hitting Taliban ‘harder than they’ve ever been hit’
Trump says U.S. hitting Taliban ‘harder than they’ve ever been hit’

Sadat blames Taliban insurgents who are active in Takhar province, particularly in Darqad district, where the attack took place.

In October, the Taliban launched large-scale attacks in several districts, including the provincial capital Taluqan, which were repelled by Afghan security forces.

Story continues below advertisement

Year-long peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban ended in September, after U.S. President Donald Trump declared a seemingly imminent deal “dead.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpAfghanistantalibanUS Taliban talksRoadside BombAfghan Security ForcesTaliban Talksroadside bombing afghanistanroadside explosiveSayed Mehraj SadatTakharTaluqan
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.