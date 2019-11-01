Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

One killed in Israel airstrike on Gaza after rockets fired across border

By Fares Akram The Associated Press
Posted November 1, 2019 11:50 pm
A man checks a car damaged by shrapnel from a missile fired from Gaza Strip in Sderot, Israel, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. .
A man checks a car damaged by shrapnel from a missile fired from Gaza Strip in Sderot, Israel, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. . (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed a Palestinian man Saturday as aircraft pounded militant sites in response to barrages of rockets launched toward Israel from the seaside enclave.

The exchange of fire shattered a monthlong lull across the volatile frontier.

READ MORE: U.S., Israel reaffirm close ties amid tensions over Turkey-Syria conflict

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Ahmed al-Shehri, 27, died from shrapnel injuries during the Israeli bombings that continued through the early hours of Saturday.

He was among three men who sustained moderate or serious wounds from one of the airstrikes. Witnesses at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis said the three were sitting in an orchard adjacent to one of the militant posts that was hit.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its warplanes targeted military compounds affiliated with Gaza’s Hamas rulers. The targets included weapons manufacturing and storage facilities, a naval base and a compound serving Hamas’ aerial defense array.

Story continues below advertisement
Israel facing more political deadlock
Israel facing more political deadlock

The army “views the rocket attack targeting Israeli territory with great severity and is prepared to continue operating as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians,” the military said.

Late on Friday, two barrages of 10 rockets were launched into southern Israel within minutes, causing damage to a house.

There were no reports of casualties. Israeli police said shrapnel damaged a house in the southern town of Sderot and video footage showed a car near the structure with windows blown out by debris.

READ MORE: Israel exchanges fire with Hezbollah along Lebanon border

The Israeli military said seven rockets were fired in the first incident and the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted them. Minutes later, three rockets were launched and only one was intercepted.

No Palestinian groups claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it downed Israeli drone
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it downed Israeli drone

Israel blames Hamas for any fire from the enclave. The militant group says it’s committed to an unofficial truce deal, but rogue groups that include Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad and smaller Salafist factions sometimes act independently of Hamas.

Earlier Friday, health officials said scores of Palestinians were wounded by live fire during protests along Gaza-Israel border fence.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamas launched the weekly demonstrations last year against 12-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

International mediators, including Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations, oversee the cease-fire between Hamas and Israel to lower the intensity of the protests and pacify the border area in exchange for humanitarian projects in the seaside enclave. Hamas charges Israel of not honoring the agreement by slowing the implementation of the deal.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
IsraelEgyptPalestinehamasGaza StripIsraeli airstrikesIsrael militaryrockets israelAhmed al-Shehrihamas israel palestine
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.