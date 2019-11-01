Menu

Canada

Great Canadian Home Show given ‘F’ rating by Better Business Bureau of Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 7:48 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 7:49 pm
To inquire about a business or to file a complaint, visit bbb.org.

The Better Business Bureau of Saskatchewan issued an advisory on Friday warning people about the Great Canadian Home Show.

Its investigation have revealed complaints related to the cancellation of trade shows and deposits not being refunded.

READ MORE: Unlicensed vehicle dealer issued order to stop sales in Saskatoon

BBB said the Great Canadian Home Show solicited businesses to purchase booth space, but none of the shows were actually held in Vancouver, Saskatoon or Winnipeg.

Further investigation indicates a similar ruse has occurred in Ontario and Nova Scotia, according to the non-profit organization.

A Regina venue has indicated the dates for next week will not happen, BBB said.

The mailing address shows the business located in Sturgis, Sask., which has been given an “F” rating by BBB due to multiple unanswered complaints and issues with business practices.

Story continues below advertisement

BBB said some reports show the alleged owner, Vern Peterson, is also located in White Rock, B.C.

READ MORE: Overseas firm agrees to pay thousands back to Saskatchewan investors

The Great Canadian Home Show is not a registered business with Information Services Corporation in Saskatchewan.

Any businesses who paid a deposit are urged to contact their local police detachment.

To inquire about a business or to file a complaint, visit bbb.org.

