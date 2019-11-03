Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

Remembrance tradition continues as Canadian flags placed on front lawn of Trenton business

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted November 3, 2019 3:01 pm
Hundreds of Canadian flags now adorn the front lawn of a Trenton business
WATCH: A Trenton business once again remembers those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

It’s quickly becoming a tradition of remembrance in Trenton — and what a sight.

As of Friday, over 2,400 Canadian flags were placed on the front lawn of a local business. The Sydney Street front lawn of Mystical Distributing can certainly be described as colourful and patriotic.

Mark Phillips, the company’s owner, says the display helps those to remember.

READ MORE: No Stone Left Alone ceremonies to be held across Canada Monday

“We’re in a military town, and it’s a total respect thing for the guys who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Phillips explained.

“It’s just our way of saying ‘thank you.'”

No Stone Left Alone Remembrance Day special
No Stone Left Alone Remembrance Day special

2019 marks the fourth straight year for the display. The 2,400 flags now in place compares to around 2,600 last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Phillips says the reason for the reduction is a new feature.

“What we’ve done this year is that we’ve put out crosses, and each cross represents a local lad that would have laid down his life for his country in World War I,” he said.

READ MORE: Mom of 4 army officers, 1 who died in Afghanistan, named National Silver Cross Mother

And while Phillips might be the face of the display, he says the annual undertaking is very much a team effort.

“It is a way of giving back, yeah. But it’s not just me,” he said. “All my staff chip in.

“Everybody picks a time slot and everybody from the company comes down here within a certain time slot and they just love putting the flags out.”

Time capsule opens memories for former Trenton Police officers and staff
Time capsule opens memories for former Trenton Police officers and staff

At this time of year, Phillips says the message is simple for some: “Lest We Forget”.

The display comes down Nov. 12.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonCKWS TVglobal KingstonTrentonBusiness OwnerMark Phillipstrenton ontarioCanadian flagsFront LawnMystical Distributing2400 crosses
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.