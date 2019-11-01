Woman, 25, killed in rural highway crash with semi

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 25-year-old Brandon woman is dead after her car crashed into a semi on Highway 2 in the Rural Municipality of Sifton Friday.

Westman RCMP said the car, travelling east, crossed into the westbound lane and crashed with the semi at around 10:30 a.m.

The 25-year-old, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead on scene.

READ MORE: 2 people dead after separate fatal collisions in rural Manitoba

The semi driver, a 27-year-old man, wasn’t injured in the crash.

Police said alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors.

The investigation continues with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

At 10:30 this morning, #rcmpmb responded to a 2-vehicle collision on #MBHwy2 (near #MBHwy254) when a car travelling E crossed into the westbound lane & collided with a semi. Driver & lone occupant of the car, a 25yo female, was deceased on scene. Semi driver was not injured. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 1, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

0:53 What it’s like to deliver news of a fatal collision What it’s like to deliver news of a fatal collision