Traffic

Woman, 25, killed in rural highway crash with semi

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 5:19 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A 25-year-old Brandon woman is dead after her car crashed into a semi on Highway 2 in the Rural Municipality of Sifton Friday.

Westman RCMP said the car, travelling east, crossed into the westbound lane and crashed with the semi at around 10:30 a.m.

The 25-year-old, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead on scene.

READ MORE: 2 people dead after separate fatal collisions in rural Manitoba

The semi driver, a 27-year-old man, wasn’t injured in the crash.

Police said alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors.

The investigation continues with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

What it’s like to deliver news of a fatal collision
RCMPCollisionFatal CollisionCar crashRCMP ManitobaHighway crashWestman RCMP
