Woman, 25, killed in rural highway crash with semi

A 25-year-old Brandon woman is dead after her car crashed into a semi on Highway 2 in the Rural Municipality of Sifton Friday.
Westman RCMP said the car, travelling east, crossed into the westbound lane and crashed with the semi at around 10:30 a.m.
The 25-year-old, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead on scene.
The semi driver, a 27-year-old man, wasn’t injured in the crash.
Police said alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors.
The investigation continues with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.
