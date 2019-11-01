Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman, high on crack, charged with arson in Maryland duplex fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 2:42 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 2:53 pm
Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver talks to media after a woman is charged with arson after allegedly lighting her Maryland duplex on fire.

A Winnipeg woman is behind bars after a fire at a Maryland Avenue duplex that threatened the lives of four people.

Police said the incident took place around 6 p.m. Thursday, and that their investigation determined that a second-floor tenant had deliberately started the blaze by putting flammable material on top of the stove before leaving.

READ MORE: Busy Halloween for Winnipeg firefighters after four houses, silo goes up in flames

The other occupants – four adults and a toddler – were able to safely escape thanks to a smoke alarm.

Elena Mary Cowley, 35, faces four counts of arson with disregard for humane life and one count of arson with property damage.

Police said she admitted she had used crack cocaine before starting the fire.

Ways to mitigate the risk of arson
Ways to mitigate the risk of arson
