Winnipeg woman, high on crack, charged with arson in Maryland duplex fire

A Winnipeg woman is behind bars after a fire at a Maryland Avenue duplex that threatened the lives of four people.

Police said the incident took place around 6 p.m. Thursday, and that their investigation determined that a second-floor tenant had deliberately started the blaze by putting flammable material on top of the stove before leaving.

The other occupants – four adults and a toddler – were able to safely escape thanks to a smoke alarm.

Elena Mary Cowley, 35, faces four counts of arson with disregard for humane life and one count of arson with property damage.

Police said she admitted she had used crack cocaine before starting the fire.

