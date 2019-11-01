Concordia University receives $10M donation to support social innovation centre

Send this page to someone via email

Concordia University announced Friday it has received a $10 million donation towards the new SHIFT Centre for Social Transformation.

The gift, one of the largest in the university’s history, was made possible thanks the Mirella & Lino Saputo Foundation, as well as the Amelia & Lino Saputo Jr. Foundation.

University officials say the SHIFT centre will allow various stakeholders, from students to community groups, to work together to find solutions to current societal problems, including environmental degradation, political polarization and wealth inequality.

Nadia Bhuiyan, vice-provost for partnership and experiential learning, said the aim is to create community-driven social transformation.

“We understand that communities best understand what their needs are and how to address them,” she explained.

The university has high hopes for the centre.

“The ultimate goal of the Shift centre is to help create a more just, equal, inclusive, prosperous society,” Bhuiyan said.

That’s something the Saputo family says it can stand behind.

“Being part of a transformative social project aligns with our family values to improve our community,” Mirella Saputo told a crowd gathered at Concordia for the announcement.

“I look forward to seeing our community benefit and thrive because of SHIFT and how we approach problems with solutions from the ground up.”

Amelia Saputo echoed the sentiment.

“I believe that social transformation will build the foundation for a brighter future and that knowledge is key resource we must utilize and share openly,” she said.

