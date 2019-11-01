Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Recycling deposit on some cans and bottles in B.C. doubles to 10 cents

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 2:00 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 2:04 pm
The deposit on empty pop can is doubling to 10 cents.
The deposit on empty pop can is doubling to 10 cents.

The value of deposits on non-alcoholic beverage cans and bottles in B.C. has doubled.

According to Return-It, containers up to 1 litre in size containing soft drinks, juice, water, energy and sport drinks will now come with a 10-cent deposit as of Nov. 1.

Household plastics: one family’s tally
Household plastics: one family’s tally

The deposit on containers larger than 1 litre remains unchanged at 20 cents.

Allen Langdon, president and CEO of Return-It, the company that manages the recycling of beverage containers in B.C., said the increase will “provide additional incentive for consumers to return their beverage containers.”

READ MORE: Swimming in plastic: One B.C. man’s battle with recycling in his own home

“B.C. is already a leader when it comes to protecting our environment and being at the forefront of industry product stewardship,” he said. “The increase we are announcing today is an important step forward to optimize our system and increase recovery rates.”

Story continues below advertisement

Return-It says it had a 77.4 per cent recovery rate last year and hopes doubling the value of deposits will lead to even fewer cans and bottles ending up in landfills and oceans.

More information about the deposit increase can be found on the Return-It website.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RecyclingEnviornmentBC RecyclingReturn-ItBC bottle depositsBC can deposit ratesBC can depositsNon-alcoholic cans and bottles
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.