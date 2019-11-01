Socktober success: London police collect socks for those in need

Send this page to someone via email

Thanks to a collection drive by the London Police Association, hundreds of Londoners will have toastier toes this winter.

Over the last month, members of the London Police Service collected more than 1,800 pairs of socks for the Socktober campaign.

Officials say members of the Foot Patrol Unit will distribute the socks to those in need. Some socks will also be given to My Sister’s Place as well as to local breakfast programs for kids.

School resource officers will also distribute them.

The initiative began in the United States in 2011 and has since spread around the world.

