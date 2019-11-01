Menu

Canada

Socktober success: London police collect socks for those in need

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted November 1, 2019 1:13 pm
London police officers collected more than 1,800 pairs of socks over the last month.
London police officers collected more than 1,800 pairs of socks over the last month. London Police Service / Twitter

Thanks to a collection drive by the London Police Association, hundreds of Londoners will have toastier toes this winter.

Over the last month, members of the London Police Service collected more than 1,800 pairs of socks for the Socktober campaign.

Officials say members of the Foot Patrol Unit will distribute the socks to those in need. Some socks will also be given to My Sister’s Place as well as to local breakfast programs for kids.

School resource officers will also distribute them.

The initiative began in the United States in 2011 and has since spread around the world.

