London Police Association collecting school supplies for those in need

While school may still be more than a month away for most students in Canada, the London Police Association (LPA) is wasting no time in collecting supplies for those in need.

The LPA is once again partnering with the London Police Service and the United Way to collect backpacks, lunch bags, calculators, pencil crayons and any other school supplies that Londoners are willing to spare.

“If you’re a young student coming to school and you can’t afford the proper supplies, that’s just an additional stress,” said LPA executive director Rick Robson.

A post attached to the LPA’s Facebook page notes the school supply drive has a set a goal of donating 450 backpacks to local Indigenous schools.

Robson added that these schools often face an increased need for supplies.

The school supply drive runs from now until Aug. 12.

Donations can be dropped off at the LPA’s headquarters on 330 William Street or at police headquarters at 601 Dundas Street.

Police entities are not able to accept cash donations, but Robson said money can be accepted at the United Way’s 409 King Street location.

